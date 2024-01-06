Vehicle collision slowing southbound Highway 101 traffic at base of Cuesta Grade

A two-vehicle collision on southbound Highway 101 near Reservoir Canyon Road is slowing traffic in the area, an official with the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened around 7:34 p.m.

The No. 2 lane of southbound traffic was initially closed, slowing traffic in the area, but a KSBY photographer on the scene has since confirmed that both lanes of southbound traffic are now open.

Northbound lanes remained open.

The CHP official could not confirm whether there were any injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.