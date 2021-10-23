Watch
Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in San Luis Obispo

SLO City Fire
Posted at 1:52 PM, Oct 23, 2021
Around 12 p.m. on Saturday, San Luis Obispo City Fire responded to the scene of a crash at 2916 Augusta St. where a car had driven into an apartment complex.

The building was evacuated as crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and the structure.

Officials tweeted that the crash caused significant damage to the building. One person was injured from inside and taken to a local hospital.

SLO City Fire says Red Cross is working with six people who are now displaced as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

