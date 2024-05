A driver escaped with only minor injuries after crashing into a Goleta business Thursday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was called to 7-Eleven on the 7300 block of Calle Real shortly after 3:30 p.m. where the vehicle had crashed through a window and was inside the store.

Fire officials say the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No one else was injured.

The store is reportedly closed while cleanup is underway.