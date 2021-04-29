Vehicle crashes into San Luis Obispo building

UPDATE (9:07 a.m.) - The scene was cleared by 9 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Minor injuries were reported when a pickup truck crashed into a San Luis Obispo building Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. at McMillian Avenue and Orcutt Road.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department says two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles went into the building.

Two people were being treated for what firefighters described as minor injuries.

People are asked to avoid the area while cleanup is underway.