Vehicle fire and acid spill prompts road closures in Santa Maria

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire officials say 150 gallons of corrosive N-pHURIC acid fertilizer spilled onto the road as a result of Friday's vehicle fire on Telephone Road.

The F-150 pickup truck that was hauling the fertilizer was destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

___

(2:39 p.m.) - California Highway Patrol is responding to a vehicle fire in Santa Maria Friday.

The vehicle fire broke out at around 2:15 p.m. on E. Clark Avenue near the Telephone Road intersection.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, the vehicle on fire was carrying sulfuric acid and crews are responding to the acid spill.

Road closures are in place along Telephone Road and Clark Avenue.

KSBY has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.