Vehicle fire causes traffic backup in San Luis Obispo

A vehicle fire was causing a traffic backup on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

It happened at about 2:20 p.m. at the Calle Joaquin intersection.

Cars were being diverted through the nearby gas station to get around the wreckage.

Traffic along Los Osos Valley Road and the southbound and northbound Highway 101 off-ramps were backed up as a result. Southbound Highway 101 traffic just north of LOVR was also backing up.

As of 3 p.m., the wreck has been cleared but traffic remains an issue.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area in the meantime.