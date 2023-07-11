Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vehicle fire causes traffic backup in San Luis Obispo

car fire John Niemi.jpg
John Niemi
Firefighters work to extinguish a car fire at the Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin intersection in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Courtesy John Niemi)
car fire John Niemi.jpg
traffic.jpg
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 18:12:16-04

A vehicle fire was causing a traffic backup on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

It happened at about 2:20 p.m. at the Calle Joaquin intersection.

Cars were being diverted through the nearby gas station to get around the wreckage.

Traffic along Los Osos Valley Road and the southbound and northbound Highway 101 off-ramps were backed up as a result. Southbound Highway 101 traffic just north of LOVR was also backing up.

As of 3 p.m., the wreck has been cleared but traffic remains an issue.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area in the meantime.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg