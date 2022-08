UPDATE (5:12 p.m.) - All lanes of the highway are now open.

(4:49 p.m.) - The #3 slow lane of northbound Highway 101 over the Cuesta Grade was shut down late Monday afternoon because of a car fire.

The fire was first reported at 4:22 p.m. at Mount Lowe Rd.

The California Highway Patrol reported that traffic was being diverted to the #1 and #2 lanes.

Drivers were being warned to expect slow traffic on the Cuesta Grade.