Vehicle goes off Harris Grade near Highway 135

Emergency crews were called to Harris Grade outside of Los Alamos for a vehicle that had gone over the side of the road Tuesday morning.

It was reported at around 7:22 a.m. just south of Highway 135.

The California Highway Patrol states the person who reported the crash, which is said to not be visible from the road, had climbed out of the vehicle.

Officials estimate the vehicle, which is on its roof, is 70-100 feet over the side of the road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says one person had moderate injuries. A rope system was being used to bring them up to the road so they can be taken to the hospital for treatment.

