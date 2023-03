A vehicle crashed into a tree off northbound Highway 101 near Gaviota Wednesday evening, causing traffic to slow in the area.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the accident happened at 6:31 p.m., just north of the Gaviota Tunnel.

The vehicle sustained major damage and the driver needed to be extricated.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials are asking people to use caution in the area and slow down.