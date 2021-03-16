Vehicle over the side in Carpinteria

On Tuesday at about 4:20 a.m., three Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Units responded with CHP and AMR to a reported vehicle over the side, near Bates Road and Highway 101.

According to the Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District, the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 101 before it left the highway and rolled down the embankment.

The vehicle then came to rest on the far side of the railroad tracks.

The sole occupant was able to self-extricate himself from the vehicle and walk back up to the highway.

The male is in his 20's and was treated by department paramedics and transported to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, CHP is conducting an investigation.