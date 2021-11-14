Vehicle rollover crash in Arroyo Grande

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a vehicle rollover crash involving two cars in Arroyo Grande.

Five Cities Fire and CHP responded around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of a vehicle rollover near Huasna Road and Branch Mill Road.

According to CHP, a Toyota Scion hit gravel, lost control in a curve, crashed into a Toyota Sequoia, and rolled over.

Witnesses say the driver of the Scion declined medical attention.

The other car took some damage to the driver's side. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.