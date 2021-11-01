Watch
Vehicle rollover crash south of Lompoc requires heavy extrication

Santa Barbara County Fire
Posted at 7:07 PM, Oct 31, 2021
Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a single vehicle rollover crash just south of Lompoc.

The vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree off of Highway 1 near Jalama Road.

Officials say heavy extrication of the driver was involved. The person was transported to Lompoc hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities say some traffic restrictions remain in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

