Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vehicle rollover in Orcutt, no major injuries reported

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY News
orcutt rollover.jpg
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 17:00:03-04

At about 8:45 a.m. Saturday, the California Highway Patrol responded to vehicle rollover incident in Orcutt.

It happened between Graciosa Road and Elkhorn Lane where the driver was heading northbound on Highway 1, when she tried to step on the break, but instead hit the gas pedal, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

Once she lost control of the vehicle, she hit a pole and continued to rollover off the highway.

Paramedics arrived shortly after the incident and cleared of her injuries. She is said to be in good condition.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today