Vehicle rollover in Orcutt, no major injuries reported

At about 8:45 a.m. Saturday, the California Highway Patrol responded to vehicle rollover incident in Orcutt.

It happened between Graciosa Road and Elkhorn Lane where the driver was heading northbound on Highway 1, when she tried to step on the break, but instead hit the gas pedal, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

Once she lost control of the vehicle, she hit a pole and continued to rollover off the highway.

Paramedics arrived shortly after the incident and cleared of her injuries. She is said to be in good condition.