Vehicle rollover results in lane closures on Hwy 101 near Gaviota

Santa Barbara County Fire
Three people are injured following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 101 near Gaviota Wednesday afternoon.
Posted at 4:52 PM, May 03, 2023
CHP officers are investigating a single-vehicle rollover that left three people injured on Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials said a single GMC pickup truck rolled over on Highway 101 northbound around 3:57 p.m. The CHP traffic report showed the crash took place just north of the Gaviota Rest Area.

One female passenger was transported by Calstar Air helicopter while the driver and the minor female passenger reportedly suffered minor injuries.

All three patients were transported to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Fire officials said two of the three northbound lanes are closed. There is no estimated time of reopening.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

