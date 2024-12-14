Watch Now
Vehicle travels 100 ft over side of SR-1 near Vandenberg Village, woman rescued

Santa Barbara County Fire
At 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire was called to northbound SR-1 near Vandenberg Village for a report of an accident that caused a vehicle to travel 100 feet over the side of the road and overturn.

Officials identify the driver of the vehicle as a solo female.

SBC Fire reports that firefighters helped to extract the woman and bring her back to the roadway using a rope system.

The driver had minor to moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, according to authorities.

Officials say one lane of northbound SR-1 is closed while SBC and Lompoc Fire are still at the scene.

