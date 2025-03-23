UPDATE: Hwy 41 closed in both directions after vehicle crashes off roadway

UPDATE (11:38 a.m.) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has closed off the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 41 while crews perform a rescue operation.

(11:30 a.m.) — A crash on Highway 41 near Bear Ridge Road has slowed traffic on the highway, according to the CHP.

The agency says they received a report of a car traveling off the roadway near Morro Creek at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

By 11:08 a.m., emergency personnel reportedly found the vehicle and one person who was still unconscious.

Several agencies were still at the scene at 11:30 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.