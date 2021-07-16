Vehicle vs. pedestrian sends one to hospital

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, a male was hit by a Ford F-150 just before 1:00 a.m. Friday morning heading Northbound on Highway 101 south of Clark Avenue in Orcutt.

Vehicle v. Pedestrian- Hwy 101 n/b south of Clark Ave, Orcutt. A male struck in the #1 lane by a Ford F-150 suffered critical injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center. Driver of truck was not injured. Santa Maria Area CHP investigating. C/T 12:56 a.m. — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 16, 2021

California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Information page reported the #1 lane was closed temporarily, but has since reopened.

SBC Fire reports the male struck suffered critical injuries and was transported Marian Regional Medical Center. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The incident is under investigation.