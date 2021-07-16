Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vehicle vs. pedestrian sends one to hospital

items.[0].image.alt
ksby
Bicyclist suffers major injuries in collision with car in Atascadero
Posted at 1:55 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 04:55:16-04

According to Santa Barbara County Fire, a male was hit by a Ford F-150 just before 1:00 a.m. Friday morning heading Northbound on Highway 101 south of Clark Avenue in Orcutt.

California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Information page reported the #1 lane was closed temporarily, but has since reopened.

SBC Fire reports the male struck suffered critical injuries and was transported Marian Regional Medical Center. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today