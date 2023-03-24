Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vehicle with mom, kids swept off road by Estrella River

Swift Water Rescue Photo 1.png
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
First responders at the scene of a water rescue on the Estrella River near San Miguel on March 23, 2023.
Swift Water Rescue Photo 1.png
Posted at 12:07 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 15:07:46-04

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is urging people to abide by road closure signs after a woman and her three children got stuck at a low-water crossing in the Estrella River.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Thursday along North River Road in San Miguel.

Sheriff's officials say the woman drove around road closure signs and was attempting to cross through the moving water when her vehicle was swept off the road and partially into the river.

When first responders arrived at the scene, two civilians were attempting to get the children to shore through waist-deep water.

Sheriff's officials say a deputy assisted them in getting all of the children safely to dry land and then re-entered the river to assist the driver back to shore.

Swift Water Rescue Photo 2.jpg
A car was swept into the Estrella River at a low-water crossing near San Miguel on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg