Vehicles destroyed in carport fire in Santa Maria

A fire that destroyed vehicles behind a Santa Maria carport Wednesday morning is being investigated as arson, fire officials tell KSBY.

Santa Maria Fire Marshal Jim Austin says the fire broke out in an alley behind an apartment complex on the 200 block of W. Lolita Lane at around 6:30 a.m.

Two vehicles were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Austin says two other vehicles were damaged, but adds that the owners were able to move them to avoid further damage.

The fire comes two weeks after another fire destroyed more than a dozen vehicles at Summergate Apartments at the end of March.

While that fire is also suspected to have been intentionally set, Austin says the investigation is still active and they do not have any updates to release at this time.