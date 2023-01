Quintana Road in Morro Bay was one of several roads impacted by flooding Monday.

One KSBY viewer tells KSBY nine vehicles were submerged in water on a portion of the road near South Bay Boulevard.

She adds that one lady and her dog had to be rescued from their car near the 1500 block of Quintana Road.

KSBY reached out to Morro Bay police for additional information and are waiting to hear back.

A portion of Highway 1 into Morro Bay from San Luis Obispo was also closed Monday.