Vehicular manslaughter charge filed in connection with Santa Maria forklift crash

An 81-year-old man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter for a crash near the Santa Maria Airport in May.

Tiffany Ann Peterson, 39, of Orcutt was killed when the pickup truck she was riding in collided with a forklift.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on May 2, along Skyway Drive near Hangar Street. According to police, the pickup also crashed into a fire hydrant after colliding with the forklift.

The forklift operator, identified as Davis Ernest Baskett, is charged with a single count of vehicular manslaughter and is expected to be arraigned on September 4.

Peterson's father, Charles Peterson, was driving the pickup and reportedly suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

