Vendors, artists sought for upcoming Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

The Santa Maria Fairpark is looking for vendors, performers, and artists for the upcoming Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival.

This year's festival is scheduled to take place from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30.

It includes a carnival, strawberry tastings, various food and craft vendors, entertainment, a classic car show, and - new this year - a chalk art festival.

For the first time, organizers say the area in front of the Fairpark's convention center will be transformed into a gallery of strawberry-themed chalk art. There will also be a children's chalk art area.

To apply to be a vendor, performer, or chalk artist at this year's Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, visit the Santa Maria Fairpark website.

Organizers say they are also planning for the 130th Santa Barbara County Fair which will be held this summer from Wednesday, July 12 to Sunday, July, 16.