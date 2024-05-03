Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ventura County man arrested for attempted murder in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police
KSBY
Santa Barbara police
Posted at 11:10 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 14:10:02-04

A man from Ventura County was arrested Thursday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Barbara.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, the shooting happened at about 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of 200 South Voluntario Street. There were several people there but they were all uninjured. Police say someone in a vehicle had fired several rounds at them before fleeing the area.

Investigators later identified the shooter as Jack Flores Edgerton, 25, of Ventura County.

He was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder, possession of a loaded firearm, committing a felony with a firearm, and a gang enhancement.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg