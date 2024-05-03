Ventura County man arrested for attempted murder in Santa Barbara

A man from Ventura County was arrested Thursday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Barbara.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, the shooting happened at about 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of 200 South Voluntario Street. There were several people there but they were all uninjured. Police say someone in a vehicle had fired several rounds at them before fleeing the area.

Investigators later identified the shooter as Jack Flores Edgerton, 25, of Ventura County.

He was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder, possession of a loaded firearm, committing a felony with a firearm, and a gang enhancement.