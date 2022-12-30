Watch Now
Ventura County man arrested in Santa Maria accused of trying to entice a minor

Posted at 12:42 PM, Dec 30, 2022
Santa Maria police and the FBI arrested a man suspected of attempting to contact a minor for sexual purposes.

Police say Nelson H. Galvez, 34, of Ventura was taken into custody Friday morning in the 1000 block of East Main Street in Santa Maria.

Investigators say he drove from Ventura County to Santa Maria to meet the person he believed was a minor.

Detectives are concerned Galvez may have been in contact with other potential victims and they're asking anyone with additional information about him or this case to contact SMPD Detective Julia Tatarian at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1614.

Nelson H. Galvez

