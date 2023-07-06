Ventura County man hits record $1.36 million jackpot at Chumash Casino Resort

A Ventura County man hit a $1.3 million progressive jackpot at the Chumash Casino Resort on Saturday, July 1, the largest in the casino’s history.

A progressive jackpot increases in payout each time a person plays and the jackpot is not won.

Five weeks prior, in May, that same man won a $556,000 jackpot on the adjacent slot machine in the Higher Limits room at the casino.

He returned after his first win with the desire to hit the $1.3 million jackpot. The man visits the casino every couple of months, according to a press release from the resort.

“I was just surprised and very glad,” the winner said.

He said he plans to spend his winnings on his children and grandchildren, helping them pay for their college tuition and a new car.

The casino's previous highest record jackpot was $1,021,730 in 2014.

Chumash Casino Resort is located in Santa Ynez and is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Mission Indians.

The casino, which now features over 2,000 slot machines, opened in August 2003 with the then 106-room hotel opening later in July 2004. The resort now has about 320 rooms.

One estimate lists the total number of visitors per year at 3.5 million.