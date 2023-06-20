Watch Now
Verizon Wireless Users in Santa Maria are able to call emergency services (911) again

The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Verizon Wireless users in Santa Maria are now able to make emergency calls to 911 again.

Yesterday - the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced Verizon Wireless is having a regional issue with its 911 service that is affecting all of San Luis Obispo County - due to a broken fiber line.

Officials in Santa Maria also said service was affected.

It's not confirmed if service has been restored to SLO County.

