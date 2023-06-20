Verizon Wireless Users in Santa Maria are able to call emergency services (911) again

Verizon Wireless users in Santa Maria are now able to make emergency calls to 911 again.
Yesterday - the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced Verizon Wireless is having a regional issue with its 911 service that is affecting all of San Luis Obispo County - due to a broken fiber line.
Officials in Santa Maria also said service was affected.
It's not confirmed if service has been restored to SLO County.
911 service restored to normal operations by Verizon Wireless. Cell phone users on that service are again able to directly call the Santa Maria Police Department.— CityofSantaMariaCa (@City_SantaMaria) June 20, 2023