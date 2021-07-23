Veteran outreach and vaccination event planned in Paso Robles

The San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Office is hosting a veteran outreach and vaccination event next week.

The event will include information about Veterans Administration (VA) benefits and other supportive services, and a County Public Health mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be on-site offering vaccinations to all members of the community.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paso Robles Veterans Memorial Building located at 240 Scott Street.

Members of American Legion Post #50 will be barbecuing and all veterans who receive a vaccination will get a free lunch.

Everyone who gets vaccinated at the event will receive a $25 gift card, and veterans who get vaccinated will receive an additional $50 gift card to Grocery Outlet.