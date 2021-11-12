Veterans Day ceremony honors veterans in Pismo Beach

A Veterans Day ceremony took place on the Pismo Beach Pier on Thursday.

Hundreds of people attended the event to honor local veterans and to thank them for their service.

"I hope that everyone who attends these events will go home and either look up a veteran or call a veteran that they know, someone in their family or friend, call them thank them for their service," said Robert Tolan.

Tolan is an Army veteran who spent some time in Afghanistan.

"It's very important to give back especially with our World War II and our Korean guys or Vietnam guys who were treated poorly when they got back," Tolan said. "This means a lot to them and that's why I do this is really for them, our older generation. Even right now, with what happened with Afghanistan and those troops are struggling, so it was very important to come out here and honor Afghanistan veterans as well."

The ceremony is held every year in Pismo Beach and hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.