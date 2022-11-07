Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Veterans Day event at Santa Maria's Sanchez School on Thursday, November 10

City of Santa Maria to hand out free environmentally friendly items for Earth Day.
KSBY
Santa Maria's Sanchez School will hold its annual Veterans Day honor ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 10
City of Santa Maria to hand out free environmentally friendly items for Earth Day.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 13:41:17-05

Santa Maria's Sanchez School will hold its annual Veterans Day honor ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.

Army veteran and SMBSD superintendent Darren McDuffie will be the keynote speaker.

District officials in a press release said that school staff feels that it is important to educate students on the importance of Veterans Day.

Staff wants students to become aware of the sacrifices made by our veterans, those currently serving, and their families.

The entire school will give thanks to all the men and women who have served in the armed forces in times of peace and war.

Principal Dawn Elliott will briefly introduce each veteran at the start of the celebration. Various student groups will honor veterans in different ways including songs, poems and readings.

After the celebration, breakfast will be served in the staff lounge to honor the veterans.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png