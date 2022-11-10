Veterans Day events happening across the Central Coast

There are many events happening across the Central Coast to commemorate and honor Veterans Day.

Starting in Santa Barbara County, below are some options for the community to choose from:

The City of Santa Maria Public Library will host a Letters to Veterans event. Attendees are welcome to visit and create letters that will be mailed to veterans in appreciation of their service to the country. Stationery, pens, and pencils will be provided at the event. Letters to Veterans will be held Friday, November 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Learning Loft (formerly Classroom B) on the second floor of the library. The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

There will be a Remembrance Day Ceremony event in Orcutt, Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. This is hosted by the American Legion Orcutt Post 534. It will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery at 1100 Stubblefield Rd.

The 2nd annual Santa Ynez Valley Salute to the Vets will be held on Saturday, November 12, in Santa Ynez at 11 a.m. The day will feature live music, local veterans' programs, and services booths, a pin-up girl contest, drinks and food, a military vehicle display, and more.

The 21st annual Veterans Day barbecue at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria located at 1309 N Bradley Rd. on Friday, November 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a flag ceremony, food and dessert.



And in San Luis Obispo County, there are several options for the community:

