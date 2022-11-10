Veterans Day events happening across the Central Coast

There are many events happening across the Central Coast to commemorate and honor Veterans Day.
Starting in Santa Barbara County, below are some options for the community to choose from:
- The City of Santa Maria Public Library will host a Letters to Veterans event. Attendees are welcome to visit and create letters that will be mailed to veterans in appreciation of their service to the country. Stationery, pens, and pencils will be provided at the event. Letters to Veterans will be held Friday, November 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Learning Loft (formerly Classroom B) on the second floor of the library. The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.
- There will be a Remembrance Day Ceremony event in Orcutt, Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. This is hosted by the American Legion Orcutt Post 534. It will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery at 1100 Stubblefield Rd.
- The 2nd annual Santa Ynez Valley Salute to the Vets will be held on Saturday, November 12, in Santa Ynez at 11 a.m. The day will feature live music, local veterans' programs, and services booths, a pin-up girl contest, drinks and food, a military vehicle display, and more.
- The 21st annual Veterans Day barbecue at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria located at 1309 N Bradley Rd. on Friday, November 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a flag ceremony, food and dessert.
And in San Luis Obispo County, there are several options for the community:
- Colony Market and Deli (Colony) in Atascadero, will give away free sandwiches to all military personnel active and retired. They are also holding a raffle with prizes to raise funds for K9s for warriors. Sandwiches will be available on Friday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last. Proof of past or present military service is required.
- The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation is hosting the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. The memorial is located at the corner of Portola and Hwy 41 (Morro Road) in Atascadero. Following the event is a no-host BBQ by the Kiwanis.
- Cambria American Legion will be celebrating Veterans Day at 11 a.m. on November 11. The event will be indoors at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 1000 Main Street. Seating will be available starting at about 10:30 a.m. This event is open to the public at no charge. At the conclusion of the program, there will be burgers and hot dogs for lunch. A donation of $5 is requested for lunch including a soft drink or water.
- The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum is hosting its Veterans Day Community Celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, November 11. All community members are invited to stop by for special activities, a hot dog lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and free admission to the museum’s newest exhibition, “Snapshots of Central Coast Military History.” In addition to free museum tours with onsite docents, an appreciation station will be set up for letter writing and crafts to be distributed to local veterans in 2023. Visitors are invited to bring a photo of their Central Coast Veteran from past or present (copy of photo recommended) to add to the museum's Hometown Heroes photo wall. The museum is located at 801 Grand Avenue, Suite 102 in San Luis Obispo.