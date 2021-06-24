Veterans embark on annual fishing trip from Port San Luis

A group of veterans say their annual fishing trip was a success.

About 20 veterans hit the sea Thursday with Anglers Anonymous Central Coast.

The organization was hoping to celebrate its 10th anniversary last year but had to cancel the fishing trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They decided to celebrate this year instead.

The veterans left Port San Luis around 8 a.m. Tuesday and returned about six hours later.

Organizer John Somics says everyone was excited to be back out on the ocean and event caught their limit.

