Veterans find healing through the ocean at the 17th Annual Operation Restoration event

The 17th Annual Operation Restoration event is underway in Pismo Beach.

AmpSurf partnered with the wounded warrior project to put on this event.

Operation Restoration aims to help disabled veterans experience the healing power of the ocean through surfing, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and archery.

Organizers say many of these participants are veterans who lost limbs, were burned, have a traumatic brain injury or have PTSD from serving in operations overseas.

"I wouldn't've even had the confidence to attempt it on my own, and to have this staff here that's purely here to just help and teach us is a testament to the organization, the sponsors, who they are," said Aaron Smith, a Marine Corps veteran.

Sunday's events included surf instruction in the morning along with a luau sponsored by Oceano Elks Lodge in the evening.

The five-day event started on Thursday and will end on Monday Oct. 24, 2022.