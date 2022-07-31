Veterans gathered at Avila Beach for the “Si Tenenberg Memorial Kayak and Fishing Event”

Saturday was a special day for the Heroes on the Water Central California chapter at Avila Beach.

The organization hosted the Si Tenenberg Memorial Kayak and Fishing Event keeping a beloved community member in mind.

Seymour Eugene Tenenberg, better known as Si, was a man who not only served his country but cared deeply for his community.

Tenenberg was a marine veteran and founder of Helping Soldiers in the Desert. He died in February.

Tenenberg showed his love by sending care packages overseas to American heroes and by motivating those around him to give back. Often, teaming up with KSBY News.

At Avila Beach on Saturday, veterans had the chance to engage in water activities with fellow servicemen.

“We just got back in, and we did really well, the veterans had a great time, and our heroes had a great time," said Andy Dibbern, the Heroes on the Water Central Coast communication outreach coordinator. “Now we're cutting up a bunch of fish and just appreciate what they do."

Heroes on the Water offers activities on the water as a kind of therapy to veterans and first responders.

"A whole bunch of people, they catered to us and helped us get on the water,” said Wesley Leon, a U.S. Army Veteran who attended the event. “For me, it's my first experience on the kayak in the ocean so it was incredible, I'm incredibly blessed for this."

The next event hosted by Heroes on the Water will take place on Aug. 27, 2022.