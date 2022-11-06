Veterans learned about programs available thanks to resource fair

Veterans, family members, and those on active duty had the opportunity to learn about jobs and resources available to them.

Employers were there ready to hire, and the fair also featured workshops and guest speakers.

The fair hosted by ElKs Lodge covered topics including housing, education, health and wellness and survivor benefits.

"It's important for the community to know that those veterans are being supported so the community has a vibrant veteran community," said Allan Mckean, the San Luis Obispo Veterans Collaborative President.

Saturday's resource fair featured over 50 service providers.

The Veteran Resource Fair is typically hosted once a year, but it will be offered two times during 2023.