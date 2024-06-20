Veterans resource fair on Friday at San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building

The San Luis Obispo Veterans Service Collaborative is hosting an Open House with the Los Angeles VA this Friday, June 21.

The free event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in San Luis Obispo.

Veterans, military members and their families are invited to attend.

Designed as a resource fair, the event will include information about the VA and community resources available to veterans in San Luis Obispo County, such as health benefits, counseling, financial advising and more. The event will include a job fair, giveaways, music, and food.

