Veterans return home after Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Central Coast veterans who took an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. earlier this week returned home from their trip Thursday night.

Honor Flight Central Coast California is a non-profit organization that takes veterans to our nation's capital at no cost to visit the war memorials that were built to honor their service.

"It's a little bit different observation," said Jim Porter, World War II veteran. "You kinda get embarrassed by it because you really don't need praise for what you did. That was your job and that is the way I looked at it. It's an experience I will remember until I die, you know."

Twenty-three local veterans and their guardians took off Monday morning.

They were welcomed back to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport by a crowd of people waving American flags. The show of support was organized by Welcome Home Military Heroes.

There are three more Honor Flights scheduled for 2022 -- one later this spring and two in the fall.