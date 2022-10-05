Veterans ride through Solvang to promote mental health awareness

A dozen veterans cruised into Solvang on Wednesday for one stop in their 400-mile journey to promote positive mental health.

The veterans are with the Wounded Warrior Project. The program aims to support veterans in mental health recovery.

"What this does is it brings members from all walks of life that ride, and you still get that camaraderie," Brent Phillips, a retired Marine who took part in the ride, told KSBY. "Because a lot of guys need that when they get out, and they have a hard time finding it, and this gives them that opportunity."

The group started their motorcycle ride in Ventura. Stops along the weeklong trip include Santa Clarita, Solvang, Santa Ynez and the Santa Monica mountains.

Organizers say the trip coincides with National Motorcycle Ride Day on Oct. 8, and looks ahead to World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10.