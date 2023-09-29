Veterans Services Office committed to raise awareness during Suicide Prevention Month

As a highly stigmatized topic and continuing crisis in the U.S., the County of San Luis Obispo’s Veterans Services Office’s commitment to fighting suicide remains steadfast.

Alongside the Behavioral Health Department’s Veterans Outreach, the Veterans Services Office has organized a family-friendly pop-up resource fair that will include a trivia game and a barbecue lunch.

The goal of the outreach, according to a press release, is to demonstrate to the veterans in the community the resources and services available to them and their families.

Currently, the sad reality is that suicides are increasing, especially among veterans.

A new study from America’s Warrior Partnership in collaboration with the Department of Defense (DOD) and the University of Alabama, found the rate of veteran suicide was 24 a day nationally, compared to what the VA is reporting as 17.

“Our hope is that veterans and their families will start realizing there are so many resources available to them and that we are here to help connect them to those resources,” said Kendra Scott, Outreach Coordinator and Veterans Service Representative with the County’s VSO in a press release.

The event will take place on Sept. 30, 2023, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Veterans Hall in Paso Robles located at 240 Scott Street.

Admission and food will be free for veterans, their families and guests.

