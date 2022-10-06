Veterans Stand Down event this month in Santa Maria

Homeless and at-risk veterans will get a helping hand at an upcoming event in Santa Maria.

The Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down will take place at the Santa Maria Fairpark from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.

Services at the event will include healthcare screenings, employment assistance, and crisis counseling.

Organizers say it's a safe place for veterans to get the help they need.

"I think people always want to do something for a veteran, but you don't know what you can do. This is an easy way to show them how much we appreciate the sacrifices they've made," said Steve Lavagnino, Santa Barbara County District 5 Supervisor.

The event will also provide free haircuts, pet services, and a barbecue lunch.

It's limited to the first 500 veterans, legal spouses and children younger than 18. Veterans who would like to attend can apply online at sbcountystanddown.com or by calling Lavagnino's office at (805) 346-8402.

People who'd like to donate to the Stand Down can do so on the event's website or drop off donations at Gate 5 of the Santa Maria Fairpark on October 12 from noon to 2 p.m.

Organizers say new sweatpants, sweatshirts and long-sleeve shirts are greatly needed. They are also in need of pet leashes, collars, dog and cat food, pet beds, and pet shampoo.

Volunteer barbers and stylists are also needed. Email volunteer@sbcountystanddown.com for more information on how to help out.

