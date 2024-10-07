Watch Now
Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz visits Montecito for a campaign event

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz landed at the Santa Barbara Airport on Sunday evening for a campaign event in Montecito.
Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz landed at the Santa Barbara Airport on Sunday evening for a campaign event in Santa Barbara County.

The governor traveled from San Diego, where he delivered remarks at a campaign reception earlier today.

He landed at around 5 p.m. before heading to Montecito near Santa Barbara.

Officials say he spoke at another campaign reception there at around 6 p.m.

Walz made his way back to Los Angeles Sunday night after the event in Montecito.

Campaign officials say he will be in King County, Washington on Monday.

After that, he is headed to Seattle and Sacramento on Tuesday, according to officials.

