The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a crash Monday in the Gaviota area as Shawn Lyle Osborn, 51, of Santa Barbara.

Osborn was involved in a solo vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Arroyo Hondo Creek and was the only person in the vehicle, according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

The crash happened at about 12:25 p.m. on October 4.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.