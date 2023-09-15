VICTUS NOX mission from Vandenberg SFB a success, base officials say

A Firefly Aerospace launch Thursday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base was a success, base officials announced Friday morning.

The VICTUS NOX mission was not publicly announced prior to launch, with both Firefly and Vandenberg not returning KSBY’s request for comment on the potential launch, but was heard throughout the Lompoc and surrounding areas and even seen in other parts of the state.

The base says the launch, which lifted off at 7:28 p.m. from SLC-2 West, is a “major advancement of Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) capabilities.”

Space Systems Command (SSC) and Firefly, which had an Alpha rocket explode shortly after takeoff from Vandenberg in September of 2021, “successfully encapsulated a Millennium Space Systems-built space vehicle, mated it to Firefly’s Alpha launch vehicle, and completed all final launch preparations in 24 hours.”

Liftoff occurred 27 hours after the launch orders were received, which base officials say is a new record for responsive space launch. Prior to Thursday, the record was 21 days.

“The success of VICTUX NOX marks a culture shift in our nation’s ability to deter adversary aggression and, when required, respond with the operational speed necessary to deliver decisive capabilities to our warfighters,” said Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, commander of Space Systems Command in a press release. “This exercise is part of an end-to-end Tactically Responsive Space demonstration which proves the United States Space Force can rapidly integrate capabilities and will respond to aggression when called to do so on tactically relevant timelines.”

“VICTUS NOX aims to reduce timelines throughout every aspect of a space mission, from acquisition through on-orbit operations.,” the press release stated, adding that the teams at Millenium Space Systems and Firefly entered into a “hot standby phase” a year after being awarded the contracts. The teams then waited for notification to proceed from the Space Force.

“Upon activation, the space vehicle was transported 165 miles from Millenium’s El Segundo facility to Vandenberg Space Force Base where it was tested, fueled, and mated to the launch adapter in just under 58 hours, significantly faster than the typical timeline of weeks or months. With the launch time, date and final orbital parameters unknown, the team then stood on alert, awaiting the call to launch,” according to the press release.

The next objective is to reportedly initialize the vehicle, which is now in orbit, and begin operations in less than 48 hours.

“We are thrilled with tonight’s successful launch. This mission highlights significant progress towards meeting emerging challenges in space,” said Lt. Col. MacKenzie Birchenough, Space Safari materiel leader, in the release. “While space has been viewed as a strategic theater for a long time, the advancement of TacRS capabilities represents a paradigm shift for the National Security Space enterprise. We are incredibly proud of the entire VICTUS NOX team for this huge accomplishment.”

