Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

VIDEO: School of great white sharks spotted off the coast of Carpinteria

items.[0].image.alt
Santa Barbara County Fire
SHARKS.PNG
Posted at 7:08 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 22:08:37-04

Five juvenile great white sharks can be seen enjoying the Central Coast beaches this weekend.

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Mike Eliason posted aerial footage to Twitter showing a school of sharks swimming just past the breaking waves at Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria.

Experts say this is a popular nursery habitat for the great whites where they feed off stingrays and other small prey.

According to a 2014 study, the lifespan of great white sharks is estimated to be as long as 70 years or more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News Free 24/7