VIDEO: School of great white sharks spotted off the coast of Carpinteria

Five juvenile great white sharks can be seen enjoying the Central Coast beaches this weekend.

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Mike Eliason posted aerial footage to Twitter showing a school of sharks swimming just past the breaking waves at Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria.

Five juvenile great white sharks swim just past the breaking waves at Santa Claus Beach near Carpinteria, CA on June 12, 2021. The area is well know by shark researchers as a nursery habitat for the great whites, as they feed off stingrays and other smaller prey. pic.twitter.com/3RipoiS3aQ — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) June 12, 2021

Experts say this is a popular nursery habitat for the great whites where they feed off stingrays and other small prey.

According to a 2014 study, the lifespan of great white sharks is estimated to be as long as 70 years or more.