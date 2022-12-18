Village Dirtbags host the 15th annual Christmas Bikes for Kids in Lompoc

Children of Vandenberg Air Force Bases' service members received brand new bikes and helmets ahead of the holidays.

The Village Dirtbags, a local group of mountain bike enthusiasts, hosted the 15th annual Christmas Bikes for Kids in Lompoc today.

The bike program is the Village Dirtbag's way of showing appreciation for and supporting the families of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The bikes and helmets were all chosen for each child specifically through Main Street Cycles in Santa Maria.

"When we understood what the families have to go through on base just to be a military family we just wanted to show our appreciation back to them, the base is a part of the community it's part of the social fabric, it's part of the business fabric here they appreciate us, they appreciate us and we appreciate them," said event organizer, Roger McConnell.

During the first year of the program in 2006, the Village Dirtbags gave away 12 bikes and helmets.

With the support of the community, the program has now given away over 2,000 bicycles and helmets.