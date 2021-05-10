Vina Robles Ampitheatre announces upcoming live performances

Live events are coming back to the Vina Robles Ampitheatre in Paso Robles.

The venue Monday morning announced guitar virtuoso singer-songwriter Joe Bonamassa will kick off the new season July 31.

Following that, Grammy Award winners The Mavericks and Los Lobos are set to perform Aug. 14, and the “Funniest Show in Town at the Moment,” with Steve Martin and Martin Short will take place Aug 22.

Tickets for those shows and others go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Vina Robles says tickets previously purchased will be honored on rescheduled dates.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place at the outdoor venue, which has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a list of all the performances scheduled, click here.

