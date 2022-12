The 36th annual Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase in Paso Robles has been canceled.

It was scheduled to take place Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. on Vine Street in Paso Robles (8th to 21st Streets).

While organizers originally said rain would not cancel the event, Paso Robles police Saturday afternoon said the event was being canceled due to concerns of potential falling debris and roadway conditions as rain was falling across the Central Coast throughout the day and into the evening.