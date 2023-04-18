Vineyard worker killed in industrial accident near San Miguel

A vineyard worker was killed in an industrial accident near San Miguel last week.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says Leonides Magallon was driving along Allende Road when the tractor he was driving went off the road and down a hill, causing it to roll multiple times.

Sheriff's officials say the 72-year-old’s boss discovered his body about 30 feet from the tractor around 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 14.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week to determine whether a medical event may have caused Magallon to go off the road.

The name of the vineyard he worked for has not been released but officials say it's located near San Miguel.