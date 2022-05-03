Vintage lights in Olde Towne Nipomo to be retrofitted

New lights will brighten up the Olde Towne area of Nipomo.

The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works is retrofitting 60 vintage light fixtures with new LED lights.

The work started Monday in the area of Tefft Street and Thompson Avenue and is expected to last a week.

The existing lights were installed around 2003 and have reached the end of their useful life.

County officials say the new LED fixtures are energy-efficient, reduce energy costs, have a longer useful life, and require less staff maintenance.

Upgrading the fixtures will result in an estimated annual energy cost savings of $3,480.