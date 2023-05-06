Vintage Porsches gather on Central Coast for annual event

Hundreds of vintage Porsche 356 cars are on the Central Coast this weekend for the 36th annual North Meets South event.

The 356 Club of Northern California and the 356 Club of Southern California come together each year for a four-day event that includes banquets and driving tours.

This year, the clubs will have a concord in Cambria on Saturday morning and a swap meet on Sunday.

The San Luis Obispo Porsche dealership hosted a cars and coffee get-together Friday morning, where the groups met and started a casual drive across the Central Coast.

“We're made up of people that are very passionate about these old “Bathtub” Porsche 356s," explained Kim Nelson, Northern California 356 Club President. "They were made from 1958 through 1965. A total of 76,000 356s were made. They're just a fabulous, easy-to-work-on car. It's eye candy to see all these unique and very individual 356s. It's very meaningful for all of us to be here and share each other's company.”

Nelson says this year might be a record number of “Bathtub” Porsche 356s registered for the North Meets South event with close to 300.