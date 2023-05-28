Watch Now
Vintage vehicle fans flock to Golden State Classic Car Show

Posted at 8:38 PM, May 27, 2023
Another car show on the Central Coast took place in Paso Robles at the Golden State Classics.

Vintage cars competed for a variety of titles including best in show or best hot rod.

KSBY caught up with one car enthusiast who shares why he attended.

 "It's my 1972 Chevy Blazer on a grocery shop chassis, fully bagged S motor, three-year build, I show it and all the local car shows, enjoyed going to shows with my wife. That's the first time we've been here. It's a good gathering. We'll be back," said Larry Thompson, who lives in Grover Beach.

Attendees could also grab a bite to eat at one of the food vendors while listening to some live music.

