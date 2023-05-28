Vintage vehicle fans flock to Golden State Classic Car Show

Another car show on the Central Coast took place in Paso Robles at the Golden State Classics.

Vintage cars competed for a variety of titles including best in show or best hot rod.

KSBY caught up with one car enthusiast who shares why he attended.

"It's my 1972 Chevy Blazer on a grocery shop chassis, fully bagged S motor, three-year build, I show it and all the local car shows, enjoyed going to shows with my wife. That's the first time we've been here. It's a good gathering. We'll be back," said Larry Thompson, who lives in Grover Beach.

Attendees could also grab a bite to eat at one of the food vendors while listening to some live music.